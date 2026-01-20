The newly expanded AirAsia X has disclosed its senior management structure, following its acquisition of AirAsia Group from sister company Capital A.

Helming the group will be Bo Lingam, who formerly headed the AirAsia Aviation Group under Capital A. His deputy will be Farouk Kamal, who also hails from Capital A.

According to AirAsia X, Lingam will provide “overall strategic leadership and direction”, while Farouk will be responsible for “overseeing corporate functions and operations and driving performance across the business”.

Benyamin Ismail – who was AirAsia X before the acquisition – has been appointed airline general manager, where is oversees the running of “day-to-day operations of AirAsia X as an airline operating company”.

Former AirAsia Aviation Group CFO Low Kar Chuan will be appointed as the new carrier’s finance chief, while former AirAsia X CFO Lavinia Louis will be head of group finance.

AirAsia X chair Fam Lee Ee states: “With [Lingam’s] proven leadership and deep understanding of the business, we are confident AirAsia X is in good hands. Each appointment brings relevant experience and capability that will support AirAsia X as it continues its transformation and long-term value creation journey.”

The new leadership appointments come as AirAsia X completed its acquisition of AirAsia Group on 19 January, capping off what had been a long-drawn process spanning two years and dotted with regulatory delays.