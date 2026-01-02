Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ board is widely reported to have opted for Boeing aircraft to renew its fleet, although a firm agreement has yet to emerge.

The airline had previously indicated plans to acquire Airbus aircraft, following a bilateral pact between the UK and Bangladeshi governments.

But this pact, which included an aviation partnership, had been negotiated in 2023 under Bangladesh’s former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina Wazed, before her fall from power last year.

Several Bangladeshi publications, including The Business Standard, are reporting that a Biman board meeting on 30 December approved negotiations regarding a Boeing proposal to acquire 14 aircraft.

These comprise eight 787-10s and two 787-9s, plus four 737 Max 8s.

The paper, citing a spokesperson for the carrier, says the board decision clears the airline to enter formal negotiations.

Biman already operates a fleet primarily comprising Boeing models including 787s, 777s and 737s.

Bangladesh had been among multiple countries on which the US government imposed tariffs earlier this year.