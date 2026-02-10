Former Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado has become the new chief executive of Flair Airlines following the departure of Maciej Wilk.

Wilk has stepped down from the Canadian carrier after the completion of a “transformative phase” at the business, having worked as interim chief executive from mid-2024 through to mid-2025, when he was named as permanent chief.

“When I took on the CEO role at Flair Airlines, the mandate was clear: improve operations, enforce strict cost discipline, and reshape the business model for long-term sustainability in the Canadian market,” Wilk says in a social media post announcing his departure.

“That work is now complete.”

Corrado was president of fellow Canadian carrier Sunwing from 2022 through to its merger into WestJet in the first half of 2025.

“Continuing to deliver the most reliable and on-time travel in Canada for our customers remains the focus as Flair moves forward,” the carrier says of Carrado’s mission as its new leader.

Flair has survived a post-Covid period in which several ultra-low-cost carriers have ceased operations in Canada, including Lynx Air, Canada Jetlines and Swoop (which was merged into WestJet). It has done so by shifting away from a ULCC model and towards a “value” offering, where the focus is on operational reliability and a product that attracts business customers via corporate booking systems, on top of other price-conscious travellers.

Flair contends that its product offering is largely in line with that provided by the country’s major carriers, further making the ULCC descriptor obsolete.