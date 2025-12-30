Iraqi start-up carrier Basra Airlines has been granted an air operator’s certificate by the country’s civil aviation regulator.

Basra Airlines says the approval by the Iraqi civil aviation authority means it becomes a “fully authorised and certified” operator.

“This achievement marks the culmination of years of continuous effort and dedicated work,” it states.

Basra Airlines was founded in 2022.

It indicates that its initial fleet includes a pair of former Brit Air MHIRJ CRJ1000 regional jets, MSNs 19015 and 19016.

But it has also been recruiting crews for Airbus A320 operations.

Basra Airlines says it aims to connect Baghdad with “high-demand” regional hubs, to “open economic, cultural and tourism corridors”.