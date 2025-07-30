Scandinavian long-haul budget carrier Norse Atlantic has named Kristin Berthelsen as its deputy chief executive.

Berthelsen previously held the post of chief of staff and culture officer at the airline.

Norse Atlantic chief Bjorn Tore Larsen says she has been “integral” to the carrier’s progress since its started up in early 2021.

“Her leadership and strategic insights, combined with a deep commitment to our people and values, have shaped who we are today,” he adds.

Berthelsen will work to “further refine” the company’s strategy and “drive sustainable growth”, says the carrier.

Norse Atlantic operates a fleet of Boeing 787-9s. While it initially focused on flying transatlantic routes, it has recently revised its business strategy, opting to lease part of the fleet to offset seasonal variations.