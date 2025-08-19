Two carriers – the Spanish airline Air Nostrum and Nigeria’s Cally Air – have each taken a pair of MHIRJ Aviation CRJ1000 regional jets under agreements with separate suppliers.

Air Nostrum, which operates under the Iberia Regional brand, is a strong user of the stretched twinjet type.

It has taken delivery of a pair from UK-based Jetcraft Commercial, which says the handover marks its first placement of the CRJ1000 in Europe. The company has not specified the airframes involved.

President Raphael Haddad says the delivery is a “strategic milestone” for Jetcraft, whose commercial aircraft division has been placing multiple CRJ1000s formerly with the Air France regional arm Hop.

“The aircraft’s performance and economics make it an ideal solution for Air Nostrum’s most competitive short-haul routes,” says Haddad.

Nigeria’s Cally Air has also received a pair of CRJ1000s from AFG Aviation Ireland, which acquired the jets from US firm Regional One.

Cally Air will operate the aircraft under a finance lease agreement with AFG.

AFG says the aircraft will be a “cornerstone” for the fleet of Cally Air, which is located in the southeastern state of Cross River.

“Africa’s aviation sector is poised for exceptional growth, and we are committed to delivering the aircraft, financing structures, and expertise that enable our partners to realise their full potential,” says AFG chief Christian Nuehlen.

AFG identifies the Cally Air aircraft as MSN19004 and MSN19009, both of which were formally operated by Hop.