Singapore Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding with soon-to-launch Riyadh Air to explore a potential commercial partnership.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Dubai and subject to regulatory agreement, will cover areas like interline connectivity as well as potential codeshares, reciprocal frequent flyer programme benefits, as well as on cargo services, customer experience and digital innovation.

Through a “wide-ranging” codeshare agreement, Riyadh Air passengers can get access to SIA’s network in Southeast Asia and Southwest Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand), while SIA passengers will have access to the Middle East. Saudi Arabia-based Riyadh Air is expdcted to commence operations in 2025.

The agreement is “a precursor to a deeper, long-term, strategic partnership”, the two carriers state. If a commercial partnership moves forward, the new carrier will be SIA’s first Middle East airline partner.

Riyadh Air chief Tony Douglas says: “This relationship is a meaningful and deep cooperation that starts with a wide-ranging codeshare agreement and is expected to include a broad range of areas including digital and technology, loyalty and cargo.”

Adds SIA chief Goh Choon Phong: “This win-win strategic partnership with Riyadh Air will enable us to offer even more options, enhanced connectivity, and greater benefits to our customers. Together, we can facilitate the growth of passenger travel between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, and beyond, via our respective networks, supporting both tourism and business links.”