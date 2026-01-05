Start-up regional carrier AirBorneo has commenced operations, with inaugural services from Kuching to Mukah and Tanjung Manis.

AirBorneo has taken over the operation previously provided through Malaysia Airlines’ MASwings division.

The airline aims to provide greater connectivity with the Sarawak province of Malaysia.

“This launch is a vital component of our mission to facilitate smoother commerce and support the socio-economic development of our coastal and rural hubs,” says the carrier.

It operated the initial flights on 2 January.

AirBorneo is using an ATR 72-500 (9M-MWA), previously operated by MASwings, as well as De Havilland DHC-6 (9M-SSE) turboprops.

But Sarawak premier Abang Johari recently indicated that the airline would step up to regional jet services within a few months.

Bookings through MASwings will continue to be available until 14 January, when the transition to AirBorneo takes effect.