European low-cost carrier Wizz Air will roll out its ‘WIZZ Class’ premium seating product across its entire network following a trial that saw take-up “exceed expectations”.

Pitching the product as a non-traditional business-class offering, Wizz blocks out the middle seat in the cabin’s first row, creating more space for those in the remaining four seats. It is bookable as an add-on for certain fare bundles and also includes a complimentary drink and snack.

Wizz says demand for the product – which was introduced in December last year on selected flights from Budapest, Bucharest Otopeni, Warsaw, London Luton, London Gatwick and Rome Fiumicino – supported the case for a wider rollout, with business travellers in particular embracing “a smoother onboard experience”.

It notes that WIZZ Class “requires no costly cabin redesign” and preserves the “high-efficiency configuration that keeps fares low”.

Wizz has endured a tricky emergence from the Covid-19 crisis amid challenges in key markets and the grounding of aircraft relating to Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine inspections.

In recent months it has moderated its fleet growth plans in an effort to turn its fortunes around.

Wizz operates 262 Airbus A320-family jets.