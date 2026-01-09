France-headquartered airframer Daher Aircraft recorded a 9% – or five unit – fall in deliveries of its TBM 960 turboprop-single last year, shipping 51 units, down from 56 in 2024.

Meanwhile, the firm handed over 25 Kodiak-series aircraft from its facility in Sandpoint, Idaho – one fewer than in 2024 – a mixture of Kodiak 100s and the larger and newer Kodiak 900.

Overall deliveries stood at 76 aircraft, down from 2024’s 82-unit total.

Unusually, too, Daher has not disclosed how many orders it logged last year: it booked 100 commitments in each of 2023 and 2024, previous releases show.

Daher has not provided reasons for the slip in TBM output last year, which was also lower than the 56 aircraft it delivered in 2023 when it was building both the TBM 960 and earlier TBM 910.

Data from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association shows that as of 30 September 2025, Daher had shipped 44 aircraft – 29 TBM 960s, eight Kodiak 100s and seven 900s – meaning 32 deliveries were made in the final quarter.

“Our teams remained fully mobilised through the final days of 2025 with one clear priority: delivering for our customers,” says Daher Aircraft chief executive Nicolas Chabbert.

“Their efforts underscored Daher Aircraft’s capacity to stay focused on execution and customer commitments, especially as conditions evolved during the year.”

Highlights last year included the 600th delivery of a TBM 900-series aircraft since its introduction in 2014. The TBM family, built at the airframer’s Tarbes site in southwest France, entered service in 1990.

Originally developed by Quest Aircraft, acquired by Daher in 2019, the Kodiak 100 entered service in 2008 and is now in its Series III iteration. The larger and faster Kodiak 900 arrived in 2022.