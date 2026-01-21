EDGE has received a raft of new contracts to produce uncrewed air vehicles (UAVs) for the United Arab Emirates’ armed forces.

Announced at the UMEX & SimTEX show in Abu Dhabi on 20 and 21 January, the deals are valued at just over a combined AED2 billion ($544 million), according to figures released by the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement.

Awards detailed by Tawazun on 20 January cover the purchase of HT-100 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAVs for just over AED661 million, and an AED22 million allocation for “developing a gyrocopter into an unmanned logistics aircraft”.

The UAE had previously awarded EDGE a development and production contract for an initial buy of the HT-100, which has a payload capacity of 60kg (132lb). The VTOL product has been developed in conjunction with Switzerland-based ANAVIA, in which EDGE holds a majority stake.

Further deals announced at the show on 21 January included an almost AED1.4 billion order for larger HT-750 UAVs and an AED45 million allocation to acquire QX-family quadcopter drones.

Confirming its receipt of the orders on 22 January, EDGE detailed what it describes as “landmark contracts” covering the delivery of 76 HT-100s and 92 HT-750s.

It describes the autonomous HT-100 as optimised for performing intelligence- and data-gathering missions, while the HT-750 “is capable of transporting heavy payloads while maintaining exceptional flight stability”.

Separately, EDGE has signed an agreement with Qatar’s Barzan Holdings to establish a new joint venture “to support the co-development of technologies aligned with evolving national security requirements, while reinforcing sustainable industrial capability in the UAE and Qatar”.

The pact was announced at the DIMDEX show in Doha on 20 January.

Story updated on 22 January to include number of HT-100 and HT-750 vehicles ordered.