The French navy will field its first vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) example of the Aliaca uncrewed aerial system (UAS) later this year, under an amended contract with Airbus Helicopters.

Developed by the company’s Survey Copter subsidiary, the Aliaca has been operational with the service since 2022 in a catapult-launched, fixed-wing configuration via the SMDM lightweight tactical UAS project. That has to date seen the type deployed from frigates and patrol vessels.

“The SMDM has demonstrated its full potential in operation,” says Airbus Helicopters’ Aliaca programme director Christophe Canguilhem. “With the VTOL version, the French navy will be able to operate with even more flexibility.”

Announced on 3 February, the amended contract with France’s DGA defence procurement agency affects the airframer’s existing orders for a total of 34 Aliaca systems. Placed in February 2024, its most recent commitment was for 15 systems, each using two air vehicles.

“This evolution of the SMDM maintains the performance and architecture of the existing system while offering faster deployment and a reduced logistical footprint,” it says.

Deliveries of VTOL-variant UAS are due to commence in May 2026, following the completion of a qualification campaign by the DGA.

Airbus says the French navy will use both versions of the Aliaca, and that the original model “will continue to be implemented on equipped ships and maintained in operational condition for a period of at least seven years”.

Carrying an electro-optical/infrared sensor and maritime automatic identification system equipment, the Aliaca has a flight endurance of 2h and operating range of 27nm (50km).

The VTOL model has a maximum take-off weight of 25kg (55lb), including a 3kg payload, and a 3.5m (11ft 5in) wingspan.