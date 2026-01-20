Top Aces has landed a 10-year contract extension worth a potential €420 million ($490 million) to continue its delivery of advanced adversary air (ADAIR) training services to the German military.

Announced on 19 January, the deal will deliver “mission-critical operational training across Germany’s air force, army and navy” using a fleet of modified Douglas A-4N Skyhawks and Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jets.

Fitted with Top Aces’ advanced aggressor mission system (AAMS), the active electronically scanned array radar-equipped Skyhawk can “effectively replicate the threats posed by modern adversary fighter aircraft”, the company says. Equipment options include a passive infrared search and track sensor, electronic attack systems, a helmet-mounted cueing system and tactical datalink.

The private company has provided ADAIR training services to the Bundeswehr since 2015: its new contract extension will see that arrangement run on through 2035.

“We are honoured to continue supporting Germany’s operational readiness – an imperative in today’s complex global landscape – with world-class training solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its armed forces,” says Thomas Beringer, Top Aces’ vice-president Europe.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued trust placed in us by the German armed forces,” adds company president Didier Toussaint.

Top Aces late last year also secured a deal to deliver ADAIR services to the Royal Netherlands Air Force from this month, via a partnership with AEC Skyline.