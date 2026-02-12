Helsing is to integrate sensor technology from fellow German company Hensoldt aboard its CA-1 Europa unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV), the companies have announced.

Unveiled late last year, the platform “will be equipped with advanced Hensoldt sensor technologies, integrating radar, optronics, self-protection and electromagnetic warfare systems,” they state.

Additionally, Hensoldt’s MDOcore software suite is to “serve as the digital backbone for multi-domain data fusion, networking and mission coordination”, working in combination with Helsing’s Centaur artificial intelligence agent.

“The combination of high-performance sensors and AI-driven software is critical to improving adaptability, resilience and operational efficiency,” the companies state, with “each partner to lead within its core area of expertise”.

Disclosed on 12 February, the strategic partnership will lead to the UCAV being “capable of autonomous mission execution and secure information processing”.

“In the coming months, the companies will prepare their first joint demonstrations, working closely with customers and partners to test new technologies and transition them into operational use,” they say.

Helsing unveiled its CA-1 Europa at subsidiary Grob Aircraft’s production site in Bavaria last September, targeting a first flight next year and service entry to follow in 2029. Powered by a single jet engine, the UCAV has a wingspan of 10m (32ft 8in) and a projected maximum take-off weight of around 4,000kg (8,820lb).

“The future of modern defence systems lies in the intelligent and networked interplay of sensor technology and AI,” says Hensoldt chief executive Oliver Doerre.

“With the CA-1, we are making a clear offer for credible European deterrence,” says Helsing co-chief executive Dr Gundbert Scherf.