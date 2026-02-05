Elbit Systems is to provide a range of new equipment for installation in a dozen Sikorsky CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters on order for the Israeli air force.

Announced on 5 February and spanning “command and control, avionics and electronic warfare systems”, the deal is valued at around $130 million, the Israeli company says.

Among the equipment detailed for inclusion is Elbit’s directional infrared countermeasures system, which protects against attack by guided missiles.

The work will “enhance the cockpit environment, enable flight in challenging conditions, and support the identification of safe landing zones and obstacles”, the equipment supplier says.

Elbit chief executive Bezhalel Machlis notes that the installation will “provide an optimal advanced technological envelope for mission execution and for ensuring pilot safety”.

“Upon completion of assembly, the helicopters are expected to move to a dedicated installation and production line established for adapting the American-configuration helicopters to Israeli systems tailored to the operational requirement defined by the Israeli air force,” Elbit says.

“The helicopters are currently in the assembly process at the main [Sikorsky] production facility in [Stratford] Connecticut,” Elbit notes.

The baseline CH-53K King Stallion is built for the US Marine Corps, with Israel as the only current international customer for the model, having cleared a purchase in December 2021.

“Integrating cutting-edge Israeli systems in the world’s most advanced heavy-lift helicopter ensures these platforms are fully adapted to Israel’s unique combat requirements,” says defence minister Israel Katz.

Israel will field its new CH-53Ks – using the platform name “Pereh” – as replacements for a fleet of 21 legacy CH-53 “Yasur” rotorcraft, which aviation analytics company Cirium records as aged between 50 and 58 years. The new type is powered by three GE Aviation T408 engines.

Israel also recently advanced on a proposed acquisition of 30 new Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, as part of a fleet modernisation effort.

Worth a potential $3.8 billion, that acquisition would deliver replacements for Israel’s 26 A-model Apaches, which it currently operates along with 22 younger AH-64Ds.