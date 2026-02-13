Athens has ordered Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for operation from its navy’s incoming fleet of French-built frigates.

To be employed by the Hellenic Navy for tasks including maritime security, search and rescue, anti-submarine warfare, and exclusive economic zone and environmental monitoring, the S-100 will enter use after the completion of training for an initial batch of military personnel.

The vertical take-off and landing UAS will carry a Wescam MX-10 electro-optical/infrared sensor and Overwatch Imaging PT-8 Oceanwatch payload.

“The HS Kimon, which arrived in Greece in January, will be equipped with the S-100 in spring 2026,” Schiebel says.

That will be followed by the type’s employment from two of the Hellenic Navy’s other on-order Belharra-class vessels: HS Nearchos and Formion, which will respectively be transferred in late 2026 and early 2027.

“The Naval Group-built frigates are pre-fitted for S-100 integration, enabling rapid installation and operational introduction,” the UAS producer notes.

Athens has a total order for four of the 4,000t-displacement Belharra-class vessels.

“With its proven maritime performance, endurance and payload capacity, the S-100 will provide commanders with extended situational awareness, further enhancing the operational capabilities of the Hellenic Navy’s surface forces,” says Schiebel Group chairman Hans Georg Schiebel.

“Another system will be operated from land and used for training, as well as to enhance operator proficiency,” the company adds.