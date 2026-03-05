Delta Air Lines is executing a series of high-level leadership changes following the recent retirement of longtime president and business model architect Glenn Hauenstein.

Peter Carter, the company’s chief external affairs officer, will succeed Hauenstein as president. Meanwhile, chief operating officer and president of Delta TechOps John Laughter is retiring on 30 April, capping a 30-year career with Delta.

Additional movements in Delta’s C-suite include chief financial officer Dan Janki sliding into the COO position and Erik Snell’s appointment as CFO.

Ranjan Goswami has been installed as chief marketing and product officer, succeeding outgoing chief marketing officer Alicia Tillman, who “has decided to pursue broader leadership opportunities outside of Delta”.

Carter, Jenki, Snell and Goswami will each report directly to chief executive Ed Bastian.

The leadership shake-up is aimed at strengthening the executive team “to support long-term growth”, Delta says.

Hauenstein’s departure at the end of February marks a major shift for the airline, as he was widely credited with orchestrating Delta’s dominant run as a premium-oriented network carrier, and the establishment of the company’s highly lucrative credit card loyalty programme.

Under his watch, Delta has transformed into a profit-taking global juggernaut, and some industry observers have questioned whether the Atlanta-headquartered carrier can maintain its edge in Hauenstein’s absence.

But Bastian asserts that the carrier is capable of charting a new and successful course.

“These changes demonstrate Delta’s deep bench of talent and commitment to developing and uplifting the leaders who will shape Delta’s journey for years to come,” Bastian says.

Carter will be tasked with ”driving enterprise strategy in addition to global policy and legal matters, Delta’s international portfolio, real estate and sustainability and diversity teams”, the airline says.

Bastian says Carter has been a “constant source of strategic insight and long-term vision” during his decade-long tenure with the airline.

Upon Laughter’s retirement this spring, Janki will assume responsibility for “all aspects” of Delta’s operations.

Finally, Snell will step into the CFO role after 20 years with Delta, most recently as chief customer experience officer. He will oversee Delta’s financial apparatus, as well as fleet and supply chain teams.

Delta has on a run of making major fleet commitments in the first quarter, placing firm orders for 30 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners and 31 Airbus widebodies, including both A330neos and A350s.

Last week, Delta exercised options for 34 more A321neos as part of its ongoing narrowbody fleet renewal strategy, bringing its total firm orders for the type to 97 aircraft.

Delta reported earning $5 billion in profit for the full year of 2025.