UK-based 2Excel Aviation has been selected by the Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) to train personnel for conversion to the Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopter.

To be delivered alongside partner JD2E, the 25-week course – the first of which kicks off in March – blends ground school, synthetic training and live flying, using the Diamond DA-62 MPP platform.

Synthetic and academic training will take place at JD2E’s facility in Wellingore in eastern England, while live flying will be performed from Humberside airport, also in the east of the country.

2Excel says the RDAF identified a training need for tactical coordinators and sensor operators that blends core aviation fundamentals such as flight planning and navigation and crew resource management with maritime mission specifics including sensor employment and ASW and anti-surface warfare requirements.

The pair drew on their experience of delivering intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission aircrew training for the UK Royal Air Force to develop the Danish syllabus.

FlightGlobal’s World Air Forces directory records the RDAF as operating nine MH-60Rs.