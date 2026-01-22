The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) will operationally field an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar on a portion of its Eurofighter Typhoon fleet from late this decade, via an integration contract announced on 22 January.

“BAE Systems and Leonardo UK will lead the delivery of 38 ECRS Mk2 radars which will be integrated on to the [RAF’s] full fleet of Tranche 3-standard jets,” says Eurofighter partner company BAE.

Awarded by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), the production order is worth £453 million ($609 million).

“The contract follows a successful programme of development and testing,” BAE says, referring to a prototype campaign which wrapped up in the first half of last year using single-seat test aircraft BS116.

In June 2025 the MoD also placed a £205 million award, which enabled the airframer and Leonardo to order long-lead items to support the production and integration task.

“ECRS Mk2 is due to enter service with the RAF by the end of the decade,” BAE confirms. The company last September outlined a schedule which will see it receive a first pre-production example of the AESA radar during 2027, with flight-testing to commence later the same year.

The AESA sensor will also introduce new electronic attack and jamming functions for the RAF’s Tranche 3 Typhoons.

“The continued investment in Typhoon capability is crucial and ensures we’re able to maximise the UK’s investment in the aircraft and accelerate combat air technologies critical for defence capabilities,” says Richard Hamilton, managing director – Europe & international at BAE Systems’ Air sector unit.

“As the threats we face increase, and as Russian drones continue to strike Ukraine and violate NATO airspace, this cutting-edge radar capability will keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad for many years to come,” says defence secretary John Healey.

Leonardo will perform manufacturing at its sites in Luton, England and Edinburgh, Scotland, with BAE to perform airframe integration work at its Warton site in Lancashire.