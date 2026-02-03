Uzbekistan has become the latest customer for Embraer’s C-390 Millennium, with the Central Asian country revealed as being behind a previously undisclosed order for the transport.

Disclosing the agreement at the Singapore air show, Embraer declines to say how many aircraft Tashkent is acquiring but says the first delivery will take place this year.

Embraer announced in December 2024 that it had secured a two-unit commitment from an undisclosed customer.

“We officially welcome the Republic of Uzbekistan to the group of C-390 operators as the Uzbekistan air force modernises its transport capabilities,” says Bosco da Costa Junior, chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security.

Embraer sees strong potential for the jet-powered C-390 across the region as air forces look to replace an inventory of almost 200 legacy tactical transports in the coming years. India alone is seeking up to 80 airlifters through its Medium Transport Aircraft competition.

“They are getting older and will need replacement – we see the C-390 as the perfect fit for that.”

Embraer last year delivered three C-390s and aims to double that figure in 2026. That includes a fourth example handed to Portugal in January – the first with an aerial refuelling capability – and the initial unit for South Korea.

The South Korean aircraft is now complete and will fly in the coming weeks ahead of the integration of specific mission systems before it has handed to the customer by year-end.

Da Costa sees potential to raise output to 10 units per year by 2030, with additional production lines potentially boosting that further.

Meanwhile, Embraer has established what it calls the “C-390 Evolution Group” – part of its wider operator group – to identify potential future upgrades for the platform.

Although the KC-390 tanker variant is already equipped with a hose and drogue refuelling system, work continues to add a refuelling boom to the aircraft, driven by the demands of customers such as the Czech Republic and the Netherlands to refuel their Lockheed Martin F-35 fleets.

In addition, Embraer has formally identified the Philippines as being behind a six-unit order from an undisclosed customer for A-29 Super Tucano turboprops. Manila already operates a six-strong fleet of the type.