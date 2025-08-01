The Indonesian air force’s first Airbus Defence & Space A400M tactical transport has conducted its maiden flight from Seville, Spain.

The flight saw the aircraft – A-4001 – complete several maneuvers to validate its handling and key systems, as well as checks of the engines, flight controls, hydraulics, and avionics, says Airbus.

The flight comes nearly two months after the aircraft first emerged from the Seville paint shop. An image of the aircraft shows that air-to-air refueling pods have been added under the wings.

A second Indonesia A400M is in final assembly undergoing checks before it moves to the paint shop.

According to Airbus, the A400M can carry a 30t payload to any part of Indonesia, and is capable of operating from short, unpaved runways.

Jakarta finalized an order for two A400Ms in 2021, becoming the 10th nation to order the airlifter. Airbus says the first aircraft will be delivered to Indonesia before the end of 2025.