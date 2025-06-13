South Korea and Jakarta have reached an agreement to reboot their cooperation in the KF-21 fighter programme, as the Southeast Asian nation downplays the firmness of an agreement to obtain 48 Turkish Aerospace (TAI) Kaan fighters.

According to Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration, officials from both countries have confirmed an arrangement that sharply reduces Jakarta’s financial commitment in the programme.

The revised deal was signed at the IndoDefence show in Jakarta this week.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, Jakarta was originally to pay W1.7 trillion ($1.2 billion) towards the W8.1 trillion programme, but this has cut to W600 billion. Jakarta has, reportedly, paid W400 billion already.

“The Indonesian Ministry of National Defense stated that it is currently initiating administrative procedures to pay the remaining share for the joint development of the KF-21, and if the share is paid as planned, defence industry cooperation between the two countries is expected to gain momentum again,” says DAPA.

As a result of the change Jakarta will receive less technology transfer.

It also appears that another stumbling block to cooperation on the programme, which envisages an IF-X variant for Indonesia, were allegations that Indonesian engineers in South Korea attempted to steal programme data on USB devices.

DAPA acknowledges that the incident, which resulted in a police investigation, strained the relationship. Indonesian media reports, however, quote the country’s foreign ministry as saying that all five engineers were acquitted in South Korea, and have returned home.

DAPA adds that it also used the IndoDefence platform to discuss the infrastructure for production of the IF-X. Plans call for South Korea to operate 120 KF-21s and Indonesia 50 IF-X jets.

Separately, Jakarta is downplaying the significance of an agreement with TAI to obtain 50 Kaan fighters within 120 months.

Speaking with local media, defence ministry spokesman Ferdinand Frega said the Kaan agreement was a memorandum of understanding, and that the number of Kaans to be obtained has yet to be determined.

“We can only hope that the number meets our needs, but what we wish to highlight is the opportunity to cooperate,” says Frega. “Without a contract, the deal is not legally binding. I would only disclose the amount once we have signed the contract.”

Indonesia also has a MOU with Boeing to buy the F-15EX, and has even expressed interest in the Chengdu J-10C fighter from China.