Military systems provider Sierra Nevada has begun modifying a Boeing 747-8 to serve as one of the US Air Force’s new nuclear command and control aircraft.

Known for now as the Survivable Airborne Operations Centre (SAOC), the new fleet of commercial-derivative jets are intended to eventually replace Boeing E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, which can serve as airborne platforms for commanding the USA’s nuclear arsenal.

That mission has earned the E-4B the moniker “Doomsday” jet.

Sierra Nevada 747-8i SAOC with Korean Air livery

Source: Sierra Nevada Corporation

Sierra Nevada’s first 747-8 was seen at the company’s facility in Dayton, Ohio, still bearing what appears to be the remnants of a sky-blue Korean Air livery

Sierra Nevada on 2 December said it transferred the first SAOC-bound 747-8 to the National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR) in Wichita, Kansas as part of the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the E-4B replacement programme.

The company says it is partnering with NIAR – part of Wichita State University – on the SAOC contract because the group boasts “expertise in the most critical areas of aerospace research and development”.

USAF E-4B

Source: US Air Force

The US Air Force currently operates four E-4Bs, which are derived from the Boeing 747-200 passenger jet

“NIAR’s experience in composites and advanced materials, digital twin, advanced manufacturing technologies such as additive manufacturing, aircraft and component testing, and certification makes it a great addition to the SNC-led SAOC team,” Sierra Nevada says.

Photos of the aircraft show it having what appear to be remnants of Korean Air’s sky-blue livery.

Sierra Nevada executive vice-president Jon Piatt says NAIR’s digital modelling capabilities will complement Sierra Nevada’s expertise modifying commercial aircraft for military service.

The Nevada-based firm is engaged in several other commercial-derivative-aircraft related military contracts, including multiple long-range surveillance jets for the US Army.

A second 747-8 for the new SAOC fleet is currently at Sierra Nevada’s Aviation Innovation and Technology Center in Dayton, Ohio. The company purchased five used passenger jets of unspecified type from Korean Air in May, at a total cost of $675 million.

Transfer of all five aircraft from Korean to Sierra Nevada is expected to be completed by September 2025, according to a securities filing from Korean.

Sierra Nevada won the USAF contract for the SAOC programme in April, competing unopposed after Boeing withdrew from the competition in 2023.

Work on the $13 billion deal is expected to be complete by 2036.

