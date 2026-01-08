LATAM Airlines Group’s fleet renewal programme has taken a big step forward, with the Chilean company having received its first Boeing 787 powered by GE Aerospace GEnx turbofans.

The acquisition comes as LATAM progresses with a fleet modernisation and expansion plan following bankruptcy proceedings several years ago.

The company is also shifting to operating 787s with the GE-made turbofans after suffering reliability problems with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s that power the other 787s in its fleet.

“The aircraft departed from Charleston, South Carolina to Santiago, Chile, and will be integrated into the group’s long-haul operations in the coming days,” LATAM said on 8 January.

It does not specify when it actually received the jet – a 787-9 variant with registration CC-BMB – and does not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fleet data provider Cirium shows that Boeing delivered the jet to LATAM on 30 December.

“The combination of the Boeing 787-9 and GEnx engines allows us to take a significant step toward a more efficient and sustainable operation, reducing fuel consumption and emissions while also gaining flexibility to continue growing and adapting to different markets and routes,” says LATAM director of fleet Sebastian Acuto. “This addition is key to strengthening our long-haul network and supporting the group’s international growth.”

LATAM has another 15 787s on order, according to Cirium.

LATAM has been expanding its fleet in recent years, having in 2025 acquired 26 new aircraft and closed the year with 371 jets. Other types in the fleet include A320-family aircraft, A330s, 767s, 777s and 787s, Cirium shows.

In 2026 LATAM anticipates receiving 41 new aircraft, including its first Embraer E195-E2, and it expects to end the year with 420 aircraft.

In 2018, LATAM then-chief executive Enrique Cueto slammed engine manufacturers for maintenance issues that forced airlines to ground many Trent-powered 787s. LATAM at one point had 14 of the jets out of service, Cueto said at the time.

LATAM emerged from bankruptcy restructuring in November 2022. The following year it ordered five GEnx-powered 787s, then in October 2024 added another 10 to its order book.