Top Aces has landed a 10-year contract extension worth a potential €420 million ($490 million) to continue its delivery of advanced adversary air (ADAIR) training services to the German military.

Announced on 19 January, the deal will deliver “mission-critical operational training across Germany’s air force, army and navy” using a fleet of modified Douglas A-4N Skyhawks and Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jets.

Top Aces A-4 and Alpha Jet

Source: Top Aces

Top Aces provides A-4N Skyhawk (front) and Alpha Jet platforms as part of ADAIR service for Germany

Fitted with Top Aces’ advanced aggressor mission system (AAMS), the active electronically scanned array radar-equipped Skyhawk can “effectively replicate the threats posed by modern adversary fighter aircraft”, the company says. Equipment options include a passive infrared search and track sensor, electronic attack systems, a helmet-mounted cueing system and tactical datalink.

The private company has provided ADAIR training services to the Bundeswehr since 2015: its new contract extension will see that arrangement run on through 2035.

“We are honoured to continue supporting Germany’s operational readiness – an imperative in today’s complex global landscape – with world-class training solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its armed forces,” says Thomas Beringer, Top Aces’ vice-president Europe.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued trust placed in us by the German armed forces,” adds company president Didier Toussaint.

Top Aces late last year also secured a deal to deliver ADAIR services to the Royal Netherlands Air Force from this month, via a partnership with AEC Skyline.

