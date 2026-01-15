Airbus Helicopters has secured another customer for its H175M – the military version of its super-medium-twin – with Ghana ordering two multirole-configured examples.

Intended missions for the H175M pair include transport, search and rescue, emergency medical services (EMS), and disaster relief.

In addition, the West African nation will take one each of the ACH175 and medium-twin ACH160 for VIP transport operations.

In late 2025, Spain became the first customer for the H175M, placing an order for six units as part of a wide-ranging 100-helicopter purchase.

“We are particularly excited that the H175M will be operated in Ghana, demonstrating the aircraft’s versatility across defence and security missions,” says Arnaud Montalvo, head of the Africa and Middle East region for Airbus Helicopters.

“This key deal also makes Ghana a leading customer in West Africa for our premium corporate helicopters, the ACH160 and ACH175.”