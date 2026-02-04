India’s Adani Defence & Aerospace is to partner with Leonardo to set up a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in the country, potentially including final assembly facilities for the Italian firm’s AW169M and AW190 TrekkerM platforms.

Covered by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on 3 February, the agreement is intended to “propel the nation toward self-reliance in helicopter production”, Leonardo states.

It is specifically targeted at the requirements of the Indian armed forces, the company adds, particularly around the AW169M medium-twin and AW109 TrekkerM single.

“The collaboration will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training,” Leonardo says.

Additionally, Leonardo sees potential for the pact to be extended to civil aviation applications and output to be integrated into its global supply chain.

“With the Indian armed forces projecting demand for over 1000 helicopters in the coming decade, this partnership realizes our vision for sovereign manufacturing,” says Ashish Rajvanshi, chief executive, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

The MoU, if finalised, will mark a further significant thawing of relations between Leonardo and India, a market in which it has struggled since a corruption scandal erupted in 2013 related to the sale of VVIP-roled AW101s to the Indian air force.

As a result of the affair, Leonardo was banned from doing business in India between 2014 and 2021.