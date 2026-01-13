Bruno Even has stepped down as chief executive of Airbus Helicopters, effective from 1 April, to be replaced by Matthieu Louvot, currently executive vice-president for strategy at the wider Airbus group.

Louvot has previous management experience in Airbus Helicopters, holding the posts of executive vice-president customer support & services and executive vice-president programmes.

Even has led the helicopter business since 2018, succeeding Guillaume Faury, who left for the Airbus top job.

“I am deeply grateful for Bruno’s leadership at the helm of Airbus Helicopters over the past eight years,” says chief executive Faury.

“Under his tenure, the division expanded its product portfolio, transformed its industrial system and has been placed on a sustainable and profitable growth trajectory.”

Highlights of Even’s tenure include the launch last year of the H140 light-twin and the five-blade varaint of the H145 in 2019 – a model that has sold strongly in both the civil and military markets.

Even successfully navigated Airbus Helicopters through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and brought the H160 – launched by his predecessor – into service in 2022.

Several technology demonstrator platforms were also launched under Even’s leadership as the company worked to ready itself for future product launches.

Not everything went to plan, however, with the CityAirbus NextGen electric vertical take-off and landing demonstrator failing to progress to a full development programme.

In 2024, Airbus Helicopters achieved EBIT of €818 million ($1.1 billion), a 14% increase on the previous year’s figure of €717 million. Revenue stood at €7.9 billion, up 8% on a total of €7.3 billion in 2023.

Deliveries in 2024 stood at 361 units, with the manufacturer booking 455 gross orders; Airbus Helicopters will disclose its order and delivery performance for 2025 on 26 January.