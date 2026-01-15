The US Air Force’s new Boeing MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter has begun is operational mission of providing security for the nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic (ICMB) missile force.

Two MH-139s from Malmstrom AFB, Montana logged their first security convoy flight on 8 January, escorting a column of maintenance and armoured security vehicles travelling to and from a Minuteman III launch site.

The USAF says the six hour movement was completed without needing to refuel, “demonstrating the superior capabilities” of the new rotorcraft compared to Bell UH-1Ns that have filled the nuclear security role for more than five decades.

While the MH-139 began basic operational flights in January 2025, convoy security represents a more complex mission and marks a major milestone in transitioning the Grey Wolf fleet to frontline service.

“Executing our first convoy mission with two MH-139s marks a significant step forward in strengthening our missile security operations,” said Major General Stacy Huser, commander of the 20th Air Force.

The 20th Air Force is the command responsible for operating, maintaining securing and supporting the USA’s land-based ballistic missile force.

“The MH-139 allows us to continue supporting our ICBM enterprise for decades to come with increased speed, range and lift,” Huser adds.

Those attributes will help air force security personnel more efficiently cover the more than 100 underground launch facilities that dot the 35,700 sq km (13,800 sq miles) that house Malmstrom’s array of silos.

Other bases across the USA’s northern plains house additional ICMB sites.

Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees both the fleet of bomber aircraft and ICMB network, says the MH-139 offers a 50% improvement in airspeed compared to the UH-1N, with the ability to carry twice as many troops.

Other notable Grey Wolf features include forward-looking infrared radar and communications systems designed to improve coordination with ground-based security.

The MH-139 is a militarised version of the Leonardo AW139 civil type.

Boeing delivered the first test aircraft to the air force in 2019, while Malmstrom AFB received its first operationally configured Grey Wolf in 2024.

Air crews flying the UH-1N began conversion flight training in April of that year.

The USAF has thus far committed to buying 34 MH-139s from Boeing, including an eight aircraft plus-up signed in October. At the time, Boeing said it expected to end 2025 with 22 MH-139s delivered.

See photos of the MH-139’s first ICMB security convoy flight: