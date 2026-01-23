Norway intends to firm options for an additional pair of Leonardo AW101 ‘SAR Queen’ helicopters to equip a seventh search and rescue base under plans unveiled by the country’s justice ministry.

Oslo already operates a fleet of 16 of the Series 600 AW101s from six bases following the award of a contract under its NAWSARH requirement in 2013.

Although acquired by the justice ministry, which runs the SAR service, the helicopters are flown by the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF).

However, the base in Tromso in northern Norway was covered by a pair of Sikorsky S-92s operated by private company CHC Helikopter Service under a long-standing deal.

Announcing the change on 23 January, Norwegian justice minister Astri Aas-Hansen said it had submitted a proposal to parliament for the RNoAF’s 330 Squadron to take over operations from Tromso when the current contract expires in 2030.

To enable the change, Oslo will invest NKr4.2 billion ($426 million) to build a new operating base in Tromso and acquire two new AW101s, she says; delivery is likely in the 2029 timeframe.

“I am proud to be able to say that Norway today has the world’s best rescue helicopter service. With the proposal that the armed forces take over as operator of the Tromso base, preparedness will be further strengthened,” says Aas-Hansen.

Norway’s parliament in 2021 passed a resolution requesting that the government began preparations to ensure the RNoAF took over Tromso operations once the current contract expires.

When Oslo placed its original order for AW101s, the deal included six options. While these were due to expire on 31 December 2025, Leonardo late last year granted a two-month extension.

The deal, although only involving two helicopters, will nonetheless be a welcome boost for Leonardo’s Yeovil, UK site, which builds the AW101. Production there has dwindled in recent years and is now thought to be solely focused on airframes for a mid-life upgrade of Canada’s AW101-based CH-149 SAR fleet.