Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat and Spain’s Air Europa have launched an interline partnership intended to expand their respective reaches into the other’s domestic markets.

The carriers disclosed the deal on 12 February. It offers single-ticket check-in and baggage checked to final destinations for passengers with multi-city itineraries.

Transat, which focuses on flowing domestic passengers through its hubs in Eastern Canada and across the Atlantic Ocean, stands to build its presence in the Spanish vacation market.

“Spain is an essential destination for North American travellers, and this collaboration with Air Europa strengthens our ties with the country while enhancing the overall travel experience,” says Sebastian Ponce, Transat’s chief revenue officer.

Montreal-based Transat identifies Bilbao, Ibiza, La Coruna, Las Palmas, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife and Vigo as destinations that will be available for interline flights through Air Europa’s hub in Madrid.

Separately, Transat plans to complete the roll-out of its joint venture with fellow Canadian carrier Porter Airlines this year. The partners have been coordinating since June on Canadian and European routes, and intend to do the same for operations in Latin America.