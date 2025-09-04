Alaska Airlines is planning new seasonal flights between Seattle and Reykjavik as part of its ongoing international expansion.

Flights linking Alaska’s Seattle hub to Iceland are set to launch on 28 May and continue through 8 September.

The route will be operated with Alaska’s Boeing 737 Max 8s.

Alaska said on 4 September it is also expanding its decade-long relationship with Icelandair, providing passengers “greater connections across Europe” via that carrier’s 35 daily departures from capital city Reykjavik to Europe.

Under an ”enhanced bilateral codeshare agreement” between Alaska and Icelandair, passengers can book single-ticket itineraries that includes flights on both carriers.

”By combining Icelandair’s comprehensive network of around 60 destinations across the North Atlantic with Alaska’s strong presence along the US West Coast, we are creating even more opportunities for convenient and flexible connections between North America and Europe,” says Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair’s chief executive.

Additionally, Alaska says it is investing in upgrades across its 737 fleet, including updated bulkheads, cabin dividers, seats, carpets and device holders.

On Alaska’s 737-900ER and Max 9 aircraft, premium class will grow to 30 seats from 24 seats, while first class will grow to 16 seats from 12 seats on the carrier’s 737-800s and Max 8s.

The upgrades are intended to create a ”more-modern, more-comfortable and more-consistent onboard experience, including on our new route to Reykjavik”.

Alaska is also undertaking a major international expansion using 787-9s and Airbus A330s.

In May, it launched its first transpacific flights to Tokyo.

Aided by last year’s acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Air Group envisions connecting Seattle to at least 12 international cities by 2030. It plans to launch flights to Seoul this month, with a new route to Rome to launch in May.