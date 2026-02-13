Air Canada is highlighting the flexibility the additional range the Airbus A350-1000s it has just ordered will give it, as it readies to begin services with two other new aircraft types this year.

The Star Alliance carrier has just unveiled an order for eight A350-1000s and options on a further eight of the type. These are due for delivery from 2030 to 2032 and are set to replace the carrier’s oldest A330s.

“What we like the most is the range capability, so that gives us options to grow into new markets whether it be in the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia or Australia etc,” said Air Canada chief commercial officer Mark Galardo during a full-year earnings call on 13 February.

“But it also allows us to do a set of routes that we do today a lot better.

“So when you combine those two elements together, you just have a lot of flexibility with that airplane,” he says.

Air Canada will this year bring in 35 new aircraft, including both its first Airbus A321XLRs and Boeing 787-10s.

“Early bookings for the XLR are performing well, proving the value proposition of these aircraft,” says Galardo.

Alongside deploying the aircraft on new routes like Montreal-Palma de Mallorca and existing services, such as Montreal-Edinburgh and Toulouse, Galardo says the XLR will also play a role in North America.

“Within the year we will unveil plans to offer a consistent, year-round A321XLR product on a set of routes to bolster our premium offering in North America,” he says.

He adds that the carrier will detail routes initially out of Toronto for its new Dreamliners soon.

Alongside 10 XLRs and a pair of 787-10s, Air Canada will also this year add 18 A220s and five 737 Max jets. It will take out 16 A319s and five A320s over the same period, to increase its fleet by 14 to 270 aircraft.

Air Canada chief executive Michael Rousseau says: “2026 will be a transitional year as we absorb cost pressures and receive the majority of our new fleet deliveries that are scheduled for the second half of the year.

“We are very confident that our investments are setting the stage for improved performance and greater efficiencies in 2027 and beyond. We are building for the long-term.”