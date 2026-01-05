Dutch professional publisher ProMedia Group has acquired the aviation, transport and HR portfolios of the UK-based DVV Media International. With the acquisition of renowned titles such as FlightGlobal, Railway Gazette and HeavyLift, ProMedia strengthens its international position and focuses on the further digitalisation of these brands. Following the acquisition, the organisation employs approximately 225 people.

The transaction, carried out by ProMedia Group UK Ltd, comprises a broad range of print, digital and event-based activities. In addition to the aforementioned titles, brands such as Air Cargo News, Heavy Lift, and HR platforms including Personnel Today and Employee Benefits are also part of the acquisition. The editorial teams and staff involved will transfer to ProMedia, ensuring continuity for readers, partners and customers. The acquisition was completed on 31 December 2025.

Arie van Dijk, CEO of ProMedia Group, says: “We are proud to welcome these impressive portfolios into ProMedia Group. They are prestigious brands with strong market positions and trusted editorial voices. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to strengthen specialised sectors through high-quality content, events and innovative digital platforms. We look forward to working with the teams, investing in the products and accelerating their international and digital growth.”

Andy Salter, Managing Director of DVV Media International, comments: “Today’s announcement marks a further milestone in the full divestment of DVV Media International’s portfolio. These brands are respected, internationally recognised titles built by talented teams. ProMedia is a highly credible, specialist publisher with a strong digital vision, and I am confident that these portfolios will thrive under its ownership in the digital era. I would like to thank our colleagues for their professionalism and wish them every success in this new chapter.”

DVV Media International was advised on the transaction by Collingwood Advisory and HCR Law.