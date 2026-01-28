British Airways is assisting with investigation after a main landing-gear wheel detached from an Airbus A350-1000 on take-off from Las Vegas.

The 26 January incident was captured on a live surveillance camera at the airport, with sparks emerging from the main landing-gear as the twinjet accelerated along runway 26R.

As the aircraft (G-XWBN) climbed away the right-hand bogie’s aft right wheel fell from the jet as the undercarriage began retracting.

The aircraft continued to London Heathrow where it landed without further incident.

“Safety and security underpins everything we do and we’re supporting the authorities with their investigations” says the carrier.

No details on the circumstances leading to the event have yet been disclosed.

The incident was shown on a live camera feed introduced at Las Vegas by the Flightradar24 website last year.

British Airways has 18 A350-1000s in its fleet.