Nigerian investigators are probing a serious Boeing 737-700 engine incident in which the powerplant’s nacelle was destroyed, with evidence indicating damage to the jet’s vertical fin as well.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau says that the Arik Air aircraft experienced an “in-flight engine anomaly” while operating the Lagos-Port Harcourt route on 11 February, and diverted to Benin.

Arik says all 80 passengers safely disembarked from flight W3740 and there were no injuries.

It states that the crew diverted as a “precautionary measure” after they “heard a loud bang” from the left-hand CFM International CFM56 engine.

Images of the aircraft after it landed show the engine’s inlet cowl missing and its cowl doors torn back, and a possible missing fan blade – although the reason for the extensive structural damage has yet to be ascertained.

The images also show damage to around one-third of the vertical fin’s leading edge.

Nigerian investigators identify the jet as 5N-MJF, a 2007 airframe. Arik Air says the safety and wellbeing of its passengers is “always our priority”.