Indonesian regional operator Smart Cakrawala Aviation has detailed the circumstances of an attack on one of its Cessna 208B Grand Caravans during which both pilots were killed.

The incident occurred on 11 February following a service from Tanah Merah to Koroway Batu airport in Papua.

Thirteen passengers had been on board the aircraft, which the operator identifies as PK-SNR.

The carrier says the Caravan had landed safely at Koroway Batu around 11:05.

But about 20min later, after the passengers had disembarked, its operations control centre received a distress transmission from the aircraft.

One of the pilots sent a message that the crew was under attack from gunfire and they were heading for cover. A crisis team subsequently attempted to track the crew.

At around 11:54 the same pilot requested location assistance, owing to a lack of signal. This was the last transmission received.

The operator says the crew was subsequently observed approaching the aircraft, probably as a result of coercion, with evidence – including “several bullet holes” in the aircraft – that both pilots were then fatally attacked.

Smart Cakrawala Aviation has not indicated any specific reason for the assault, and has condemned “irresponsible” suggestions that one of the pilots was a member of the intelligence community, or that the aircraft had been carrying military personnel.

“Both of these claims are false,” the operator insists, adding that the pilots were the victims of a “cruel and inhumane massacre” after a flight serving the community.

Smart Cakrawala Aviation obtained its air operator’s certificate in 2018. It carries out charters and public-service obligation flights, as well as other forms of aerial work including surveys and meteorological tasks.

The attack is the “most severe blow” to the company, it says.

“Pilots carrying out this mission must be protected by the state,” it adds, and states that it has temporarily suspended all flight operations to airports which have “no adequate security”.