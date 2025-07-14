None of the four occupants on a Zeusch Aviation Beechcraft B200 King Air survived a take-off accident at London Southend airport on 13 July.

Dutch-based Zeusch, which uses a fleet of B200 and C90A aircraft, says it is ”actively supporting the authorities with the investigation”. The aircraft was conducting flight SUZ1 to the operator’s base at Lelystad.

The company specialises in services including medevac and transplant flights, aerial mapping, and filming.

It had recently unveiled a co-operation agreement to develop a retrofit plan which would equip its King Airs with hybrid-electric powerplants.

Preliminary flight information, yet to be confirmed, indicates the aircraft involved was PH-ZAZ.

It took off from runway 05 at around 16:00.

Essex Police detective chief superintendent Morgan Cronin says: “We are working closely with all at the scene, as well as the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, to establish what has happened.”

He says the aircraft, which had landed at Southend earlier the same day, encountered “difficulty” during its departure.

All four occupants are believed to be foreign nationals, Cronian adds The Civil Aviation Authority has put an air exclusion zone around the accident site to support the investigation.