US investigators have disclosed that the Cessna 550 Citation II which crashed while attempting to land at Statesville airport struck approach lights and trees far short of the runway.

Seven occupants were on board the aircraft (N257BW), says the National Transportation Safety Board, none of whom survived the 18 December accident.

The executive jet had been returning to the airport, about 10min after take-off, although the reason for the return has yet to be identified. The inquiry has still to ascertain whether a distress call was made.

Investigator-in-charge Dan Baker, speaking during a 19 December briefing, said the jet had taken off and turned left to head west, before making another left turn to the east, back to the airport.

It flew a left base turn to runway 28 but impacted a runway light stanchion about 1,800ft (550m) short of the threshold.

The aircraft then struck trees and two other light stanchions, says Baker, as well as the airport perimeter fence.

Reasons for the aircraft’s low height on the approach to the runway have not been determined.

It came to rest “near the runway threshold”, Baker says, oriented on an easterly heading.

Fire consumed most of the fuselage and the inboard sections of the wings, although Baker says the flight surfaces have been identified and both Pratt & Whitney Canada JT15D engines were present.

Investigators have retrieved a cockpit-voice recorder from the aircraft, but it was not carrying a flight-data recorder. Neither device was required to be fitted.

The cockpit-voice recorder is being transferred to Washington DC for analysis.

Investigators have been unable to verify, so far, who was flying the jet. Three of the occupants held a pilot’s licence.

Visual meteorological conditions prevailed, although drizzle was present, and winds were calm at the time of the accident.

Inspection of the wreckage is continuing. Statesville’s runway – designated 10/28 – remains closed, according to a NOTAM, and could stay shut until 21 December.