US investigators probing the overrun of a Textron Aviation Cessna 560XL, during departure from a Kentucky airport, have disclosed that the business jet failed to rotate on command.

The jet had been attempting to take off from Danville’s Boyle County-Stuart Powell Field on 6 February.

Two pilots and two passengers were on board the aircraft, which was bound for Bowling Green airport – a short flight of some 90nm – to pick up another passenger before continuing to Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The crew conducted a pre-flight walkaround and uplifted 5,000lb (2,270kg) of fuel bringing the expected take-off weight to 18,000lb (8,160kg).

While taxiing, says the National Transportation Safety Board in preliminary findings, the crew verified flight-control position and movement.

“No anomalies were noted with the airplane,” it adds.

As the jet accelerated along the 5,000ft runway 31 the pilot pulled back on the yoke at 103kt.

“However, the airplane did not rotate and all three landing-gear remained on the runway,” says the safety board.

The pilot confirmed the airspeed was above 103kt. But the aircraft would not rotate and he aborted the take-off.

Despite deploying thrust-reversers and applying maximum braking, the crew was unable to stop the jet in the remaining runway distance and it struck a snow bank at the end of the runway.

Both main landing-gear and the nose-gear collapsed and the aircraft continued travelling for 450ft before coming to a halt in a field. Its main landing-gear had been “forced up through the wing” during the accident sequence, says the safety board, substantially damaging the jet.

None of the four occupants was injured. Investigators have been examining the aircraft but have yet to confirm the reasons for its failure to rotate.

Meteorological data at the time indicate freezing temperatures, and a 10kt crosswind from the left, but good visibility and no other adverse conditions.