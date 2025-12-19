Sixteen investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board have been sent to the scene of a Cessna 550 Citation II business jet crash in North Carolina.

The aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Statesville regional airport on 18 December, from where it had departed some 10min beforehand.

It took off from runway 10 but returned to the airport, apparently attempting an approach to the opposite direction runway 28.

Meteorological data for the airport at the time of the accident, about 10:15, indicates reduced visibility owing to fog but calm winds.

Statesville regional airport’s operator, citing NC State Highway Patrol, said seven fatalities had been confirmed.

The aircraft (N257BW) is listed by the US FAA as being registered to a North Carolina entity named GB Aviation Leasing.

This company’s main purpose is hangar leasing, according to company documents filed to the North Carolina business registry.

The FAA lists the jet as a 1981 airframe fitted with Pratt & Whitney Canada JT15D-1 engines.

Investigators participating in the inquiry include specialists in powerplants, recorders, systems and drones, says the NTSB.

Operations, air traffic control and meteorology experts will support the probe from Washington DC.