Russia’s federal emergency situations ministry is conducting search operations after an Embraer Legacy business jet crashed in the Tver region of the country, northwest of Moscow.

The ministry states that 10 occupants were on board the jet, including three crew members.

Preliminary information, it adds, indicates there were no survivors.

According to the ministry the jet came down near the village of Kuzhenkino, while flying from Moscow to St Petersburg on 23 August.

Federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia states that the aircraft belonged to an entity it identifies as MINT-Aero, which specialises in business transport.

“A specially-created commission of [Rosaviatsia] has begun investigating the circumstances and causes of the accident,” it adds, through its official social media channel.

The commission has started work to collate information on crew training, the aircraft’s technical condition, the weather situation on its route, the work of air traffic control, and radio equipment.

Specialists will also have to retrieve the aircraft’s flight recorders for decoding and analysis, it says.

Unconfirmed information suggests the aircraft is a Legacy 600 registered RA-02795.

The aircraft is reportedly connected to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private military organisation Wagner Group.

No confirmation has been given as to whether Prigozhin was on board the jet. His organisation had been involved in the Ukrainian conflict but he notably initiated an uprising in June – called off within days – challenging the leadership of the Russian government.