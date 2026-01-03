Nepalese carrier Buddha Air states that all passengers and crew escaped after an ATR 72-500 suffered a runway excursion at Bhadrapur.

The aircraft was transporting 51 passengers and four crew members from Kathmandu on 2 January.

It conducted its approach to Bhadrapur’s runway 10 around 20:00 local time.

Buddha Air says flight U4901 “skidded off the runway while landing”, adding that it “overshot”, but all those on board are “safe”.

It identifies the turboprop involved as 9N-AMF, a 2007 airframe previously operated by Air Caledonie.

Images from the scene, circulating on social media, indicate the aircraft has been substantially damaged.

Nepal’s civil aviation authority dispatched a team to Bhadrapur following the occurrence.

“We pledge to fully co-operate with the civil aviation authority in its detailed investigation of this incident,” says the carrier.