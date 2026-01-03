Nepalese carrier Buddha Air states that all passengers and crew escaped after an ATR 72-500 suffered a runway excursion at Bhadrapur.

The aircraft was transporting 51 passengers and four crew members from Kathmandu on 2 January.

It conducted its approach to Bhadrapur’s runway 10 around 20:00 local time.

9N-AMF-c-AirTeamImages

Source: AirTeamImages

Buddha Air identifies the aircraft involved as 9N-AMF

Buddha Air says flight U4901 “skidded off the runway while landing”, adding that it “overshot”, but all those on board are “safe”.

It identifies the turboprop involved as 9N-AMF, a 2007 airframe previously operated by Air Caledonie.

Images from the scene, circulating on social media, indicate the aircraft has been substantially damaged.

Nepal’s civil aviation authority dispatched a team to Bhadrapur following the occurrence.

“We pledge to fully co-operate with the civil aviation authority in its detailed investigation of this incident,” says the carrier.

