Somalia’s civil aviation regulator states that all those on board a Fokker 50 have survived after the aircraft was badly damaged in an overrun at Mogadishu.

The turboprop was carrying 55 people, says the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

It overran the end of runway 23 at around 13:17 on 10 February.

Meteorological data from Mogadishu at the time indicates good visibility and no adverse conditions.

“All occupants survived the incident and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and care,” says the authority.

Images from the scene of the accident show the turboprop came to rest on a beach, with substantial damage including the fracture of its right wing.

The authority identifies the airframe as 6O-YAS – an aircraft operated by local regional carrier Starsky Aviation.

Starsky was established in 2013, originally as Starsom Air before rebranding in 2022.

Originally manufactured in 1990, the aircraft was previously operated by carriers including Aer Lingus, and was transferred to Starsky in 2023.