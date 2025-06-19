In an era of rapidly evolving threats, where drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic salvos redefine the battlefield, IAI‑ELTA Group stands at the forefront with its revolutionary radar technology. At the heart of this technological leap lies the ELM-2084 Multi‑Mission Radar (MMR) and its latest evolution, the Multi‑Sensor MMR (MS-MMR).

Transforming Modern Defense with Multi-Sensor Synergy

The MS-MMR represents a game-changing advance in radar technology. By combining multiple sensors into one cohesive system, it provides unparalleled precision and comprehensive coverage against a spectrum of threats. “We are witnessing increasingly complex scenarios,” explains Eyal Shapira, General Manager of Air Defense and Naval Radar Systems at IAI-ELTA. “From low-signature drones flying mere meters above ground to long-range ballistic missiles, today’s radars must detect, track, and classify targets with unmatched speed and accuracy.”

This new system fuses data from various sources, including radar, electro-optical sensors, and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), to deliver a unified and highly detailed situational picture. By seamlessly integrating with advanced weapon systems, the MS-MMR ensures precise and timely interception decisions, embodying the principle that as Mr. Shapira notes: “for multi-challenges, you need a multi-solution”.

A Proven Legacy of Excellence

IAI-ELTA’s radar systems are no strangers to high-stakes performance. The MMR family has been a cornerstone of Israel’s multi-layered air defense, powering systems such as the Iron Dome, and David’s Sling. The MMR’s global footprint spans numerous customers, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted solution in real-world combat scenarios.

“Our radars are the eye and brain behind every interception,” notes Shapira. “Whether it’s the Green Pine in the Arrow system or the MF-STAR on naval platforms, these technologies provide the precision and reliability our customers depend on in critical moments.”

The MS-MMR’s introduction addresses the increasingly sophisticated challenges posed by adversaries. Modern threats like supersonic cruise missiles and swarm attacks by drones demand a new level of agility and intelligence in air defense systems. The MS-MMR’s real-time capabilities enable it to adapt to these evolving challenges. As Shapira puts it, “We are not just building radars; we are building solutions that think, evolve, and keep us a step ahead.”

The system’s ability to classify threats accurately and optimize resource allocation across a network of radars creates what Shapira describes as a “radar beehive.” This interconnected network ensures seamless operation, even in the event of individual unit failure.

Global Impact and Future Horizons

From military installations to civilian infrastructure, IAI’s radar systems protect critical assets worldwide. With over 250 units sold to 20 customers worldwide, ranging from NATO allies to Asian navies, the MS-MMR is set to redefine air defense capabilities globally. As Shapira reflects on the challenges faced, he highlights the importance of adaptability: “The world’s battlefields are changing daily, and so must our systems.”

As threats grow more sophisticated and diverse, IAI’s ELTA Group continues to pioneer advancements in radar technology, providing nations with the tools to safeguard their skies. The MS-MMR is not just a technological achievement; it serves as the foundation for ensuring the readiness of nations to face any scenario. As demonstrated in Israel, where prolonged conflict involved thousands of attacks from multiple fronts, readiness proved to be the most critical factor in safeguarding the future of nations and their people. This system embodies the principle that resilience and adaptability are essential for maintaining security in an increasingly complex world.

Discover how IAI is shaping the future of air defense. Contact our experts: market@elta.co.il