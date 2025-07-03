Embraer has nearly trebled the number of commercial aircraft deliveries in the second quarter compared with the first.

The Brazilian airframer handed over 19 commercial jets in the three months to 30 June, compared with just seven in the first quarter.

This increase meant its overall first-half commercial deliveries stayed at the same level – a total of 26 – as last year.

These included 12 E195-E2s and a single E190-E2, plus 13 E175s.

Embraer also raised executive aircraft deliveries in the second quarter, with an increase in both midsized and light jet output.

It delivered 26 midsized jets in the first half, up from 14 last year, while the figure for light jets rose from 31 to 35.

Embraer’s total deliveries of 57 civil aircraft for the second quarter was almost double the 30 achieved in the first. Its defence unit also handed over four A-29 Super Tucanos to Paraguay in the quarter, bringing to 61 the total deliveries in the three-month period.