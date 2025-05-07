Rolls-Royce and Turkish Technic are to establish a new maintenance, repair and overhaul centre at Istanbul airport capable of handling the UK propulsion specialist’s newest widebody engines.

Scheduled to open by the end of 2027, the facility will be able to perform comprehensive maintenance services on Trent XWB-84 and -97 and Trent 7000 engines powering the Airbus A350-900, -1000 and A330neo, respectively.

With a planned capacity of around 200 shop visits per year, the facility will provide MRO services to the fleet of parent company Turkish Airlines, as well as third-party customers for Rolls-Royce’s TotalCare service agreement.

Once opened, it will be one of the largest MRO shops in the region.

In December 2023, Turkish Airlines ordered 80 A350s – a mixture of -900s, -1000s and Freighters – alongside 160 Trent XWB engines.

On the back of that agreement, Rolls-Royce in April last year announced plans to implement several industrial initiatives in Turkey, including establishing an MRO capability and further supply chain sourcing.

“Today’s agreement is a demonstration of that commitment,” says Rob Watson, president – civil aerospace, at Rolls-Royce. “We are delighted to welcome Turkish Technic into our expanding network of Trent engine maintenance centres.”