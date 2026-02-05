Vertical Aerospace has selected UK-based Evolito to supply the electric propulsion units (EPUs) for its Valo advanced air mobility vehicle.

It ends Vertical’s search for an EPU partner that kicked off in 2024 when original supplier Rolls-Royce departed after shuttering its electrical propulsion business.

Unveiled late last year, the four-passenger Valo is the aircraft the company intends to bring to market, with certification targeted for 2028.

Under the agreement, Evolito will provide its EPU architecture: lightweight, electric motors and power electronics, integrated into a single electric engine. Each Valo is powered by eight EPUs.

Evolito and Vertical will jointly certificate the EPUs with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and seek concurrent validation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Vertical is currently flying its VX4 prototype, which uses electric motors supplied by US firm Magicall, while an earlier prototype featured EPUs from Equipmake.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Vertical Aerospace, a company that shares our vision for a cleaner, more connected future,” says Chris Harris, chief executive of Evolito.

Bicester-based Evolito was spun out of automotive supplier YASA Motors in 2021 to focus on the aerospace market.