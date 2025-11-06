Airbus has rolled out the first ultra-long-range A350-1000 for Australian carrier Qantas’s Project Sunrise initiative.

Project Sunrise envisions nonstop services to Australia’s east coast from London and New York.

Airbus secured an agreement to supply Qantas with a version of the A350-1000 modified to carry out these specific long-range flights.

At the heart of the adapted aircraft – which will have seating for just 238 passengers – is a 20,000-litre rear centre fuel tank.

“All key airframe components including the forward, centre and rear fuselage sections have come together, along with the wings, tail section and landing-gear now attached,” says the carrier.

Bearing the test registration F-WZNK, the aircraft will be transferred this week to a facility for Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine installation and the fitting of flight-test instrumentation.

Qantas says the twinjet will undergo an “extensive” flight-test programme, beginning next year, to prepare it for service entry.

Delivery of the first aircraft, one of 12, is scheduled for late 2026. Project Sunrise flights will start in the first half of 2027.

The carrier states that the jet will be “designed around passenger comfort” given the length of the flights.

Qantas expects the nonstop services to slash 4h from the duration of current one-stop operations.

“Project Sunrise will not only overcome the tyranny of distance, it will fundamentally change the way our customers travel the world,” says chief executive Vanessa Hudson.

She says the flights will “transform” the experience of long-haul travel with “science-backed design” aimed at minimising jet-lag, incorporating customised lighting and timed meal services.

Other features include a ‘wellbeing zone’ between the premium-economy and economy cabins, equipped with stretch handles and on-screen exercise programmes.