Russia’s state register of legal entities indicates that three divisions of Volga-Dnepr Group have been acquired by a company headed by the former chief of carrier Red Wings.

The register shows that Evraz Avia Servis acquired Volga-Dnepr-Moscow and AirBridgeCargo, as well as a majority of Atran.

It lists the participations as taking place on 30 December.

Evraz Avia Servis was established last year by the ex-head of Red Wings, Evgeny Solodilin, who also previously led Moscow Zhukovsky airport.

Volga-Dnepr Group had specialised in outsize cargo transport using Ilyushin Il-76 and Antonov An-124 aircraft, before expanding with Boeing 747 freighter operator AirBridgeCargo and Boeing 737 airline Atran.

But the group ran into problems after it was sanctioned over the Ukrainian conflict. It was forced to suspend its AirBridgeCargo and Atran operations, while associated UK carrier CargoLogicAir collapsed into administration. An-124 aircraft stranded outside Russia have also been seized.